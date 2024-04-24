Nootbaar, Gibson spark Cardinals to 5-1 victory over Diamondbacks View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson pitched six effective innings, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of three-game series on Wednesday.

It was the first win in a series finale this season for the Cardinals.

In his 299th start, Gibson (2-2) allowed one run and five hits. Gibson struck out six and walked two.

Three relievers finished up for St. Louis.

Former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery (1-1) went seven innings in his second start for Arizona since signing a one-year, $25 million deal as this season began. He allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits and struck out four and walked one.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning against the defending National League champions. With one out, Brendan Donovan singled and Willson Contreras doubled. Nolan Arenado’s single scored Donovan. Contreras scored on a wild pitch before Montgomery retired the next two hitters.

Arenado has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games since March 30, tying the injured Christian Yelich for the longest active on-base streak this season.

St. Louis added a run in the seventh for a 3-1 lead. Masyn Winn reached on a one-out throwing error and scored on Nolan Gorman’s RBI single to left field.

Nootbaar’s bases-loaded double in the eighth gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, but Gibson gave up just a run on Christian Walker’s sacrifice fly. Gibson got out of the inning by getting Eugenio Suarez to hit into an inning-ending double play.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Promoted left-hander Andrew Saalfrank and right-hander Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno.

Cardinals: Optioned outfielder Jordan Walker and left-hander Zack Thompson to Triple-A Memphis. Recalled infielder José Fermín and left-hander John King from Triple-A Memphis. The 6-foot-6 Walker is hitting just .155 with no home runs and 4 RBIs. He hit .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs as a rookie last season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Merrill Kelly (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kelly was scratched from his start on Sunday at San Francisco and had an MRI on Monday in Phoenix. … Right-hander Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) and left-hander Kyle Nelson (left shoulder inflammation) also were placed on the 15-day IL. Castro was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday in Phoenix. … Shortstop Blaze Alexander was back in the starting lineup hitting second. Alexander left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning with a right hamstring cramp. He was not in the lineup in the previous two games of the series.

Cardinals: Tommy Edman (wrist surgery) continues to take swings off a tee as a left-handed hitter and from the right side as well. Next for him will be batting from a coach pitching and then a pitching machine.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Off Thursday. Zac Gallen (3-1, 3.00 ERA) will start Friday in Seattle. Gallen’s one career start against Seattle came on Sept. 12, 2020, at Chase Field and he gave up seven earned runs in five innings. The Mariners have not announced a pitcher yet.

Cardinals: Off Thursday. Will start Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.49) on Friday in New York against the Mets. Mikolas has failed to get through five innings in his past two starts. The Mets will start José Buttó (0-0, 1.65). Buttó has had six or more strikeouts in each of his first three starts of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press