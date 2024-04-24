Angels and Orioles meet to determine series winner

Baltimore Orioles (15-8, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-14, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -128, Angels +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 3-5 record at home and a 10-14 record overall. The Angels have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 15-8 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Orioles have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .460.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 7-for-40 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has two doubles, three triples and seven home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (knee), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press