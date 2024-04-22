Yankees open 4-game series against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (8-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (15-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -246, Athletics +198; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 6-3 record in home games and a 15-7 record overall. The Yankees have a 12-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland is 4-5 on the road and 8-14 overall. The Athletics have gone 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .337 batting average, and has five doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 6-for-19 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press