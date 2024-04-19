Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (0-0); Giants: Blake Snell (0-2, 12.86 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -130, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 9-11 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 17 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Arizona is 2-5 in road games and 9-11 overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .282 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has six doubles and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 10-for-40 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press