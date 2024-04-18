Angels meet the Rays with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (9-9, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-9, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-2, 9.88 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -156, Angels +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 2-1 series lead.

Tampa Bay is 10-9 overall and 6-7 at home. The Rays have a 3-1 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 9-9 overall and 7-5 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has a double and five home runs for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 16-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, two triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 16-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

