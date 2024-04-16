Bader drives in go-ahead run for second straight day as Mets beat Pirates 6-3 to reach .500 at 8-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the second day in a row, hitting a two-run double off an angry Aroldis Chapman that lifted the New York Mets over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Monday night.

New York overcame a 3-0, sixth-inning deficit and reached .500 for the first time this season. The Mets have won eight of 11 following an 0-5 start under first-year manager Carlos Mendoza.

Chapman (0-1) was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for arguing balls and strikes after Bader’s double. The Mets stole three bases in the eighth against the Pirates, who have allowed 13 steals this season without throwing out a runner.

With the score 3-all, Jeff McNeil reached on a wild pitch as Chapman bounced a slider past catcher Henry Davis. DJ Stewart, whose pinch-hit double in the sixth tied the score, held up his swing for a walk on a full-count pitch.

McNeil and Stewart pulled off a double steal, and Bader lined a fastball into the left-field corner. His eighth-inning infield hit drove in the first run Sunday in a 2-1 win over Kansas City.

After Bader stole third, Brandon Nimmo grounded to second baseman Jared Triolo with the infield in, and Bader slid in ahead of Davis’ tag.

Davis made his 13th start this season at catcher for the Pirates following injuries to Endy Rodríguez (Tommy John surgery), Yasmani Grandal (plantar fasciitis in his left foot) and Jason Delay (right knee inflammation).

Adam Ottavino (1-0) retired three straight batters with a pair of strikeouts.

Edwin Díaz worked around a walk for his second save in two days. He remained perfect in four save chances in his return from a torn right patellar tendon that sidelined him for all of last season and has converted 26 in a row dating to 2022.

A day after hitting his 300th homer, Andrew McCutchen had a go-ahead RBI single off Adrian Houser in a three-run Pirates sixth that included Connor Joe’s run-scoring single off Drew Smith and Triolo’s sacrifice fly. Joe’s hit made him 9 for 17 this season with runners in scoring position.

New York tied the score in the bottom half. Martín Pérez walked Francisco Alvarez with the bases loaded, Francisco Lindor scored from third when Joe spiked the ball for an error while throwing to first after McNeil’s fly to right, and Stewart doubled on the first pitch from rookie Hunter Stratton.

Pérez gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, while Houser matched his career high with five walks and allowed up two runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The crowd of 18,266 was the fourth under 20,000 in nine home dates this season at Citi Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Marco Gonzales (strained left forearm) is in Pittsburgh being evaluated. … INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae (strained left hip) was activated from the 10-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after going 5 for 10 with a home run during a three-game rehab assignment with the Indians.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) is to throw off a mound this week but to a catcher standing up.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.45 ERA) starts Tuesday night for the Mets and rookie RHP Jared Jones (1-2, 4.00) goes for the Pirates

