Red Sox and Angels meet to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (7-7, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-7, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -127, Angels +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston has an 8-7 record overall and a 1-4 record in home games. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 2.45 ERA, which leads the majors.

Los Angeles is 5-3 in road games and 7-7 overall. The Angels have a 1-0 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads Boston with six home runs while slugging .698. Triston Casas is 11-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with eight extra base hits (a double, a triple and six home runs). Taylor Ward is 14-for-42 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Enmanuel Valdez: day-to-day (thumb), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (testicle), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press