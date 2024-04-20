Caballero’s tiebreaking double in the 10th lifts Rays past Yankees 2-0 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — José Caballero hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Caballero opened the 10th by lining an 0-2 fastball from Caleb Ferguson (0-3) over center fielder Alex Verdugo to easily score automatic runner Richie Palacios. Caballero stole third and scored on a single by former Yankee Ben Rortvedt.

Jason Adam (1-0) retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. He got Soto to hit a fly ball to the left-field warning track and sparked some boos at Judge, who struck out for the fourth time.

Garrett Cleavinger pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his first major league save, completing a four-hitter and the Rays’ first shutout this season. New York was blanked for the third time.

Following a pregame ceremony to honor retiring broadcaster John Sterling, the Yankees lost for the fourth time in six games.

New York starter Nestor Cortes dodged trouble through portions of his outing and allowed six hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine and walked none.

Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin matched Cortes, allowing three hits in six innings. Eflin allowed two hits to Soto.

The Rays started an all-righty batting order against Cortes, who was aided by a strong throw from center fielder Trent Grisham to third that caught René Pinto trying to advance on Yandy Díaz’s third-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Josh Lowe (strained right oblique) did not feel any pain after his first rehab game with Triple-A Durham Friday and was expected to play the outfield again before getting at-bats as a designated hitter Sunday. … INF Taylor Walls (right hip surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL.. … RHP Erasmo Ramírez’s contract was selected from Durham and LHP Jacob Lopez was optioned to the Bulls.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Aaron Civale (2-1 2.74 ERA) opposes New York RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 3.86) in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press