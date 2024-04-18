Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs was postponed because of rain in the forecast

CHICAGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ game at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of rain in the forecast for Thursday night.

It will be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Chicago was back at home after a 5-4 trip that included stops at San Diego, Seattle and Arizona. Cody Bellinger homered to lead the Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the rubber game of the three-game set.

Miami is looking to dig out of a 4-15 start. It dropped two of three against San Francisco in its previous series.



