Mookie Betts ties career-high with 5 hits as Dodgers beat Nationals 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts tied his career high with five hits, doubling twice and driving in two runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Betts singled leading off the first against Patrick Corbin (0-3) and scored as Teoscar Hernández grounded into a double play. Betts hit an RBI double that increased the lead to 3-0 in the second, singled in the fourth, doubled and scored in the seventh and hit a run-scoring single that drove in the Dodgers’ final run in the eighth.

Betts raised his average to a major league-leading .388. It was the third five-hit game of Betts’ big league career, the first since Aug. 23 against Cleveland.

Andy Pages, a 23-year-old Cuban outfielder, went 1 for 4 in his major league debut for the Dodgers. He lined an opposite-field single to right on the first big league pitch he saw, a 91.9 mph fastball in the second inning, then scored on Austin Barnes’ single.

Kyle Hurt allowed three hits over two scoreless innings as an opener and Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) gave up two runs, two hits and three walks in five innings for the Dodgers, who won for the second time in six games.

Patrick Corbin (0-3) gave up five runs, nine hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings but lowered his ERA from 8.44 to 8.06.

Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over the past four games.

CJ Abrams was thrown at the plate for the first out of the game trying to score from first on Jesse Winker’s double into the right-field corner. Teoscar Hernández relayed the ball to second baseman Kiké Hernández, and his throw went on the fly to Austin Barnes. The catcher tagged the outstretched arm of Abrams, who made a headfirst slide.

Winker homered in the third and Kiké Hernández went deep in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, with an expected pitch count of 80-85 balls.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 4.24 ERA) gave up a solo homer in six solid innings against Oakland on Friday and did not factor in the decision.

Dodgers: RHP Landon Knack could make his major league debut on Wednesday. A second-round draft pick in 2020 from East Tennessee State, Knack allowed two runs while striking out seven over four innings in spring training.

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press