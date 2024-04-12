Yankees-Guardians opener postponed by rain, wind. Teams will play split doubleheader on Saturday View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steady rain and the forecast for strong winds postponed the opener of a three-game series Friday night between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m.

This is New York’s only visit to Cleveland this season, so it was essential for the game to made up right away.

Carlos Carrasco, who was scheduled to start Friday, is expected to pitch Game 1 for the Guardians with Triston McKenzie pitching the second game.

It will be Carrasco’s first start in Cleveland since 2020, when he was traded following the season to the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor deal. The popular 37-year-old Carrasco signed as a free agent during the offseason and made the Guardians’ opening-day roster.

Carrasco has gotten no-decisions in his first two starts, allowing four runs and seven hits in eight innings.

New York has not yet named its starter for the opener. Luis Gil is scheduled to pitch the second game for the Yankees, who are off to an MLB-best 10-3 start, including a 6-1 mark on the road.

The Guardians have opened well under first-year manager Stephen Vogt with a 9-3 record, their best start since 2002. They played their first nine games on the road.

On Wednesday, Cleveland rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in the series finale as Josh Naylor and his brother, Bo, both homered in the same inning and delivered RBI hits in the 10th inning.

The Naylors are the 13th set of brothers to homer in the same game as teammates.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer