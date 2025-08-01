England races to 109-1 in 16 overs to trail India by 115 runs in fifth and final test

LONDON (AP) — England raced to 109-1 in 16 overs after dominating the morning session on day two of the fifth and final test, which India must win to tie the series.

Led by Gus Atkinson’s five-for, England quickly dismissed India for 224 on Friday before going on the attack to trail by 115 runs at lunch.

Zak Crawley (52 not out) and stand-in captain Ollie Pope (12 not out) are at the crease for England, which leads the series 2-1. Openers Crawley and Ben Duckett (43) propelled England past 50 in only the seventh over, passing the landmark with one of Duckett’s two sixes.

England has hit 19 fours so far in its first innings — although Duckett was out trying one reverse scoop too many off Akash Deep and getting caught behind.

Deep appeared to goad Duckett somewhat after dismissing him, putting his arm around him and leaning in to talk before being pulled away by a teammate. Duckett muttered something back but otherwise did not react.

India earlier resumed at the Oval on 204-6 but could add just 20 more runs in 5.4 overs to its first innings before being dismissed.

Karun Nair was out for 57, trapped lbw by Josh Tongue (3-57), who has proved an inconsistent but effective threat to batters.

Washington Sundar (26) was dismissed an over later by Atkinson, who took 5-33.

England’s bowlers proved up to the challenge after confirmation at the start of the day that Chris Woakes will miss the rest of the test, leaving the hosts short of a fast bowler and a very useful lower-order batter.

England is playing the test without captain and series-leading wicket-taker Ben Stokes through injury.

‘A day for Thorpey’

England’s cricketers donned white headbands in memory of Graham Thorpe on Friday, joining fans in honoring the 100-test veteran.

Thorpe, one of the most respected batters of his generation and England’s assistant coach as recently as 2021, took his own life last August.

Friday would have been Thorpe’s 56th birthday and, with the match taking place at his former home ground, Surrey said it was “A day for Thorpey”.

