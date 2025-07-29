Wisconsin man pleads guilty to smuggling lab equipment to Russian companies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to smuggling lab equipment to Russian companies in violation of trade sanctions the United States imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Federal prosecutors charged Andrew Pogosyan, a 68-year-old Russian-born U.S. citizen who lives in Madison, in June in a four-count information with conspiracy to defraud the United States and smuggling goods out of the country.

According to the information, Pogosyan started using his company, Omega Diagnostics LLC, in September 2022 to ship lab equipment to Russian companies, including one that that performed chemical research for the Russian military.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security imposed sanctions in February 2022 on exports to Russia in response to the Ukrainian invasion. The sanctions require exporter to obtain special licenses to ship technology and goods to Russia, particularly products that could help Russia produce chemical and biological weapons.

According to prosecutors, Pogosyan did not obtain a license and tried to conceal his exports’ ultimate destination by sending them to third-party countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Latvia, and Lithuania. The products were then forwarded on to the Russian companies.

Pogosyan faces up to 35 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 7. His attorney, William Coffield, said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday afternoon that Pogosyan is a good person and didn’t appreciate the seriousness of the sanctions. He added that Pogosyan’s customers were scientists working on medical and other non-military research.

“He has accepted responsibility,” Coffield said, “and is working to make amends.”