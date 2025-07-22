Ukraine’s parliament passes bill weakening anti-corruption agencies. The public is furious View Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine ’s parliament on Tuesday passed legislation that would tighten oversight of two key anti-corruption agencies, which critics say could significantly weaken their independence and give President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s circle greater sway over investigations.

Fighting entrenched corruption is crucial for Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and maintain access to billions of dollars in Western aid. The legislation’s passage has triggered public outrage in Ukraine, and a protest was planned Tuesday in Kyiv.

The changes would grant the prosecutor general new authority over investigations and cases handled by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

“In effect, if this bill becomes law, the head of SAPO will become a nominal figure, while NABU will lose its independence and turn into a subdivision of the prosecutor general’s office,” the agencies said in a joint statement on Telegram.

The bill goes to Zelenskyy for his signature or veto.

In a post on X, the EU’s Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos expressed concern over the vote in the Rada, calling it “a serious step back.”

Kos added: “Independent bodies like NABU & SAPO are essential for Ukraine’s EU path. Rule of Law remains in the very center of EU accession negotiations.”

The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International criticized parliament’s decision, saying it undermines one of the most significant reforms since what Ukraine calls its Revolution of Dignity in 2014 and damages trust with international partners.

The group urged Zelenskyy to veto the law, warning that otherwise he would share responsibility with the Rada for “dismantling Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure.”

On Monday, Ukraine’s domestic security agency detained two NABU officials on suspicion of links to Russia and searched other agency employees on unrelated allegations.

Zelenskyy’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. Last week, the president carried out a reshuffle of his wartime cabinet, a move widely viewed as further consolidating power within his inner circle.

By HANNA ARHIROVA

Associated Press