French foreign minister denounces spy charges against couple imprisoned in Iran

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister denounced spy charges reportedly being used to hold two French nationals in Iran for more than three years, saying the allegations are “unjustified and unfounded.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Thursday said France had not been formally notified by Iranian authorities of the charges against French citizens Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, which reportedly include spying for Israel.

If confirmed, France would consider the charges “totally unjustified and unfounded,” Barrot said, calling for the couple’s ”immediate, unconditional release.”

Kohler, 40, and her partner Paris, 72, were arrested in May 2022 and until last month were detained at Tehran’s Evin Prison, known for holding dual nationals and Westerners who are used by Iran as bargaining chips in diplomatic negotiations.

A French diplomat was able to meet the pair earlier this week as their families demanded proof they were alive following recent Israeli strikes on the prison.

Kohler’s sister, Noemie Kohler, said in an interview broadcast Thursday on BFM TV that the couple were told they had been charged with spying for Israel, conspiracy to overthrow the Iranian regime and “corruption on Earth.”

“Our understanding … is that they face death penalty,” she said. “We’re really extremely worried about their psychological state and the trauma of the bombings.”

The visit by the French diplomat took place at a prison south of Tehran but, like some other prisoners, Kohler and Paris were transferred from Evin following the Israeli strikes and their location is unknown, Noemie Kohler said.

By SYLVIE CORBET and CATHERINE GASCHKA

Associated Press