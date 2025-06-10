UK and others sanction 2 Israeli ministers for ‘inciting violence against Palestinians’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway have imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli government ministers for allegedly “inciting extremist violence” against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich face asset freezes and travel bans from the five countries. The ministers are champions of expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The five countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement Tuesday that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich “have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. Extremist rhetoric advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of new Israeli settlements is appalling and dangerous.”

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign ministry says it has been informed that the United Kingdom will sanction two far-right Israeli ministers and champions of Israeli settlements, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich, the country’s finance minister, wrote on X that he found out that Britain had decided to sanction him for obstructing the viability of a Palestinian state. “We are determined to continue building,” he said.

“We overcame Pharoah, we’ll overcome Starmer’s Wall.” Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, wrote on X.

The Speaker of the House of Commons said the British government will make a statement on the Middle East later Tuesday.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the UK had told Israel it had decided to sanction two Israeli ministers and called the move “outrageous.” He said he had discussed the move with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and they would meet next week to discuss the Israeli response.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar did not provide their names in public remarks on Tuesday when he confirmed the news, but Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed to AP that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were the targets.

The sanctions come after the Biden administration took the rare step of sanctioning radical Israeli settlers implicated in violence in the occupied West Bank — sanctions that were then lifted by President Donald Trump.

Eitay Mack, an Israeli human rights lawyer who spent years campaigning for the sanctions on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir — along with violent West Bank settlers — described the move as “historic.”

“It means the wall of immunity that Israeli politicians had has been broken,” he said. “It’s unbelievable that it took so long for Western governments to sanction Israeli politicians, and the fact that it’s being done while Trump is president is quite amazing,” said Mack. “It is a message to Netanyahu himself that he could be next.”

Israel captured the West Bank along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want those territories for their hoped-for future state.

Settlement growth and construction have been promoted by successive Israeli governments stretching back decades, but it has exploded under Netanyahu’s far-right coalition, which has settlers in key Cabinet posts. There are now well over 100 settlements and 500,000 Israeli settlers sprawling across the territory from north to south — a reality, rights groups say, dimming any hopes for an eventual two-state solution.

AP Correspondent Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

By JULIA FRANKEL

Associated Press