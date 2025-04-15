Slovakia’s pro-Russian leader rejects a call by the EU not to attend a military parade in Moscow

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted angrily Tuesday to what he called “disrespectful” remarks by the European Union foreign policy chief who warned European leaders against traveling to Moscow for military celebrations of the end of World War II.

Known for his pro-Russian views, Fico has repeatedly vowed to attend the military parade in the Russian capital on May 9 that will mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in WW II.

Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers that “what was also discussed and very clearly said by different member states is that any participation in the 9th of May parades, or celebrations, in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe.”

Kallas also said that “We made it very clear that we do not want any candidate country to participate in these events on the 9th of May in Moscow” and called on the member states to send their representatives to the capital of Kyiv instead to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“I will go to Moscow on May 9,“ Fico said in a statement.

“Mrs. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am a legitimate premier of Slovakia, a sovereign country,“ he said. “Nobody can order me where to go or not to go.“

Fico said he will travel to Moscow to honor the Red Army soldiers who liberated his country and other victims of the Nazis.

The Kremlin has used the annual “Victory Day” celebrations to tout its battlefield prowess, and Putin hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as “heroes” at last year’s event.

Fico’s views on Russia’s war on Ukraine differ sharply from most other European leaders. The Slovakian prime minister returned to power last year after his leftist party Smer (Direction) won parliamentary elections on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform. Since then, he has ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine, lashed out at EU sanctions on Russia, and vowed to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

Unlike many Western politicians, Fico has not visited Kyiv since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

His government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian stance and other policies.