Pakistan says host countries must resettle Afghan nationals by April 30 View Photo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan called on the international community Thursday to expedite the resettlement of thousands of Afghan nationals currently in transit within the country, warning that they may face forced expulsion if not relocated by host countries by April 30.

The announcement made by Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry comes following the suspension of the U.S. refugee admissions program, a move that has left over 25,000 Afghans — many of whom were awaiting relocation abroad — facing uncertainty.

Chaudhry indicated that Pakistan is unlikely to extend the April 30 deadline, which was previously communicated to host countries as the final date for the repatriation or resettlement of Afghan nationals.

The development is expected to heighten anxiety among Afghans who had fled the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Many of them had worked with U.S. military forces, international organizations, aid agencies, media outlets or human rights groups and have since been living in Pakistan while awaiting processing for relocation to the United States or other Western countries.