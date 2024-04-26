Light Rain
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

April 19-25, 2024

French police evict migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris ahead of the Olympics, Portugal commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, clean-up operations take place in South Africa during the Earth Day, and Estonians demonstrate in support of a military strategic plan for Ukraine.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Luca Bruno in Milan.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 