AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
March 1–7, 2024

March 1–7, 2024

Russian opposition leader Alexi Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EPP Congress in Bucharest, as Polish farmers demonstrate in Warsaw against changes to EU agriculture policies. Kylian Mbappe controls the ball in a Champions League soccer match in San Sebastian, Spain as Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from Europe and Africa made or published in the past week by The Associated Press. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

