US–Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818362 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190674 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. The Coast-to-Coast Murders by J. D. Barker & James Patterson – 9780316457439 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Securing Kalee by Susan Stoker – 9781644990339 – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

6. Next to Last Stand by Craig Johnson – 9780525522546 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Rage by Bob Woodward – 9781982131760 – (Simon & Schuster)

8. When You Kiss Me (Maine Sullivans) by Bella Andre – 9781950351909 – (Oak Press, LLC)

9. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer – 9780316592253 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman – 9781501160851 – (Atria Books)

By The Associated Press