Mudslides trap drivers, bury roads and damage homes in southern California

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Flooding and mudslides carrying trees and rocks buried roads, damaged homes and trapped drivers in several southern California communities, authorities said.

The mudslides affected Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Potato Canyon in San Bernardino County on Thursday, the county’s fire protection district said in a statement.

A group of about 10 people traveling in at least six vehicles was stranded on state Route 38 in the area of Jenks Lake, near the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire district said.

“Though cut off by debris in both directions, the group is safe and their needs are being evaluated by emergency crews,” the district said.

The route was still closed as of Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire district said that, as of Thursday night, there were no reports of injuries or missing people.

The mudslides happened after heavy rain. The National Weather Service had issued flash flood warnings for the area.

“San Bernardino County Fire is planning for a full operational period tomorrow, with priorities focused on completing damage assessments, supporting affected residents, and addressing critical infrastructure needs in partnership with CAL FIRE, Caltrans, and other allied agencies,” the fire department said.