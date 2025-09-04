Parents plead not guilty to murder of missing 7-month-old son in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The parents charged with the murder of their missing 7-month-old son in Southern California have pleaded not guilty.

Jake Haro, 32, and his wife Rebecca, 41, entered the pleas in Superior Court in Riverside on Thursday. Messages were left for their attorneys, Brian Cosgrove and Jeff Moore.

The couple has been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Haro and making a false report. They’ve each been held on $1 million bail.

Southern California authorities have said they believe Emmanuel died from abuse before his mother reported she was assaulted and the baby kidnapped outside a store in San Bernardino County on Aug. 14.

The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 16.