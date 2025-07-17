Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone

Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone View Photo

A U.S. Army veteran who was arrested during an immigration raid at a Southern California marijuana farm last week said Wednesday he was sprayed with tear gas and pepper spray before being dragged from his vehicle and pinned down by federal agents who arrested him.

George Retes, 25, who works as a security guard at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, said he was arriving to work on July 10 when several federal agents surrounded his car and despite identifying himself as a U.S. citizen, broke his window, peppered sprayed him and dragged him out.

“It took two officers to nail my back and then one on my neck to arrest me even though my hands were already behind my back,” Retes said.

Retes was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles where he said he was put in a special cell and checked on each day after he became emotionally distraught because he was missing his 3-year-old daughter’s birthday party Saturday.

He said that the federal agents never told him why he was arrested or allowed him a chance to contact a lawyer or his family during his three-day detention.

Retes said he joined the army at 18 and was deployed to Iraq in 2019.

“I joined the service to help better myself,” he said. “I did it because I love this (expletive) country. We are one nation and no matter what, we should be together. All this separation and stuff between everyone is just the way it shouldn’t be.”

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press