Alijah Arenas, USC recruit and son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, out of hospital after crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas, a Southern California basketball recruit who is a son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, has been released from the hospital six days after he was involved in a fiery crash, his family announced Wednesday.

“We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch,” the family said in a statement to ESPN. “While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support. The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.”

Josiah Johnson, a host of the elder Arenas’ podcast, said the younger Arenas did not suffer major injuries but initially was placed in an induced coma. Johnson said Alijah was returning from the gym when he “lost control” of the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving in the Reseda section of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the vehicle crashed into a tree and/or fire hydrant. No official cause of the crash has been announced.

Arenas, who committed to the Trojans in January, attends Chatsworth High. The five-star recruit became the first boys player in the area to score 3,000 career points.

