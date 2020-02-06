Nicolini, Carol Lee

Carol Lee Nicolini passed away Wednesday, February 5th, at Adventist Health Sonora.

Mrs. Nicolini was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond F. Nicolini of Jamestown; her brothers, Dean Patterson and Lee Gerald Patterson; Sister, Vera Swanson; and her son. Steven Nicolini.

She is survived by her son, Russell Nicolini, of Turlock, five grand children, Gabby Nicolini, of Sonora and Raymond Nicolini, of Idaho, Kristen Nicolini, of Turlock, Katie Nicolini, of Idaho and Patrick Nicolini, of Oakdale; eleven grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.