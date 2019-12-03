Woods Jr., Mitchell “Mitch” Edward
Mitchell “Mitch” Edward Woods Jr. passed away Monday, November 25th, at his residence in Sonora, CA.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/25/2019
- Age: 68
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: A Vigil-Rosary service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson St, Sonora, California. Inurnment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Big Oak Flat, California.