Mowers, Marjorie “Marge” May

Marjorie “Marge” May Mowers passed away Sunday, November 3rd, at Adventist Health Sonora.

Marge is survived by her three daughters, Mary Christine Montrose, Pamela Ann Pinkston, and Laura Jean Michaels Gamble; two sons-in-law, James Raymond Pinkston, and Barry Irvin Gamble; daughters-in –law Saige Michaels, and Cristina Montrose; grandchildren Steve Montrose and Matthew Michaels; three great-grandchildren, Makayla Gwen Michaels, Jaxon Raymond Montrose, and Isaac James Montrose.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.