Hill, Jacqueline Ann

Jacqueline Ann Hill passed away Wednesday, October 16th, at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA.

Jacqueline is survived by sons: Michael (wife Susan), Gregg (wife Barbara), Steven (wife Shannon), Vincent (wife Lisa), Alex (wife Annette) and Philip (wife Cyndi), grandchildren: Johnathan, Eric, Julia, Sam, Jo, Owen, Quinn and Kaya, great grandchildren: Nena, Nora and Eddie, and siblings Florence, Janice and Edward and their extended families.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.