Thomas, Sabrina Lynn (Sam, B, Brina)

Sabrina Lynn Thomas (Sam, B, Brina), passed away Thursday, May 16th, in a tragic car accident.

She is survived by her Mother and Stepfather, Toni and Billy Sundling (Tuolumne, CA); Father, Jason Thomas (Sonora, CA) and Lauri Bladh (Sonora, CA); Siblings, Bert and Zach Sundling, William Thomas (Tuolumne, CA), Alex Bladh and her sister, Gabby Bladh (Sonora,CA); Uncles, Ted Cusack (Columbia, CA) and Ben Lillie (Sonora, CA); Aunts, Liz Owsley and husband Terry (Jamestown, CA), Myca Evans (Cottonwood, ID), Annette Kuusinen and husband Kent (Vernon, VT); Grandparents, Andy Cusack and Gwen Sundling (Tuolumne, CA) and Jim and Mary Lillie (Sonora, CA); as well the Hargis (Tuolumne, CA), the Underwoods, Andersons, Heldstabs, and Ledbetters.

She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers, Martha Cusack and Dorsey Thomas (Tuolumne, CA); Great Grandparents, Sedora (Doe) and Ted Shewmake (Tuolumne, CA), Bob Sundling (Angels Camp, CA) Joyce Hansen (Manteca, CA) and Eleanor Lillie (Sonora, CA).

