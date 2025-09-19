Kraus, Gertrude

Gertrude Louise Herr Kraus, 94, of Sonora, California, born June 27,1931 in Turlock, California, passed away September 7, 2025 at Valley Comfort, Modesto, California. Gertrude was raised in a Godly home where farming was their business. Her love of gardening was only matched by her fierce love of Jesus and Family. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

Sonora, California Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Heights Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, CA on Saturday, November 29th, 2025 at 11AM.