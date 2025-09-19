Partly Cloudy
Kraus, Gertrude

By Charise Jim

Gertrude Louise Herr Kraus, 94, of Sonora, California, born June 27,1931 in Turlock, California, passed away September 7, 2025 at Valley Comfort, Modesto, California. Gertrude was raised in a Godly home where farming was their business. Her love of gardening was only matched by her fierce love of Jesus and Family. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 09/07/2025
  • Age: 94
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Heights Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, CA on Saturday, November 29th, 2025 at 11AM.

