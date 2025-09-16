Haar, Lance

Lance Ivan Haar, 66, of Groveland, California, born May 25, 1959 in Merced, California passed away August 26, 2025 at his residence in Groveland, California. A Celebration of Life to honor Lance will be held at The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake, overlooking his beloved golf course, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

