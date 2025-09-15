David Wayne Castner

September 16, 1958 to March 15th, 2025

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our brother David Castner. David was born September 16th, 1958, at the Old Columbia Way Hospital in Sonora, California, he was one of the last babies born in that hospital. David was 66 years old and succumbed to pancreatic cancer on March 15th, 2025.

He graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1977. He played football, wrestling and track. He set the 100- and 220-yard dash records that still stand to this day. He once beat Olympic Gold Metalist Carl Lewis in the 100-meter race.

David’s one true love was coaching youth football for many years. Leading the Cowboys to many championships. They won their last Super Bowl championship in his last year of coaching.

David loved the hobby of woodworking, and he made a few very nice wood pieces that are still around.

David was a closet comedian who loved telling jokes and playing pranks and skits for family and friends. David retired from the Tuolumne County Road Department after many years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lou Castner Sr and Maxie Aleen Castner, his wife CayDee and his grandson Troy Burk.

David surviving family members are his brothers Louie Castner Jr and his wife Shelly Castner, James Castner and his wife Linda Castner. His nieces and nephews: Angela Bensmail, Louis Castner III, David J Castner, James Castner Jr, Bill Castner, Jamie Castner and his great nephew Ethan Castner, Great nephew Alaric Castner, Great niece Henley Castner.

His sons, Josh Hoyt and his wife Lindsey and Jeremy Burk and his girlfriend Amy Locklin. His Grandkids, Tatum and Brian Hoyt, Carson Norman, Walter Burk, Charlie Gibson, Brodie Mussano and his girlfriend Kaylee Cantu, Hailey and Andrew Azevedo, Penelope and Andrick Oliveira, Lauren Mussano, John Oliveira.