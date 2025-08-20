Carper, Naomi

Clear
By Charise Jim

Naomi Marie Carper, 73, of Sonora, California, born November 1, 1951 in Davis, California, passed away May 31, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Celebration of Life Gathering to be held at Twain Harte Golf Course on Sept. 6, 2025 @ 11am-2pm. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services.

  • Date of Death: 05/31/2025
  • Age: 73
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life Gathering to be held at Twain Harte Golf Course on Sept. 6, 2025 at 11am-2pm

