Hatler, Mark

Mark James Hatler, 33, of Coulterville, California, born March 19, 1992 in Sonora, California, passed away on August 16, 2025 in Coulterville, California. Mark enjoyed attending rock concerts, snowboarding and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, August 23rd, 11am at Cover’s Community Church, lunch to follow. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

