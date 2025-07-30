Clear
Harper, Harold “Hal”

By Charise Jim

Harold “Hal” Ray Harper, 89, of Columbia, California, born January 18, 1936 in Loma, Colorado, passed away June 24, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Hanford Cemetery, Hanford, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 06/24/2025
  • Age: 89
  • Residence: Columbia, California
  • Services: Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Hanford Cemetery, Hanford, California.

