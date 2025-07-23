Doctor Marum, Lawrence

Dr. Lawrence “Larry” H. Marum, 77, of Sonora, California, born September 1, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away July 22, 2025 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 19632 Mono Way, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

