Howell, Rebecca

Rebecca Sue Howell, lovingly known as Becky to her friends and Ms. Becky within her church community, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 19, 2025, at her home in Sonora, California, surrounded by her family. She was 68 years old.

Becky was born on December 20, 1956, in Lodi, California, to Gene and Loraine Wilburn. She grew up in Galt, alongside her brother and two sisters, spending her childhood serving in her father’s church and exploring the fruit orchards and farmland of the Central Valley. She met the love of her life, Ed Howell, through her older sister, and the two were married for 48 years. Shortly after their marriage, they settled in Tuolumne County to raise their family and begin a life of service together.

For over three decades, Becky faithfully served as the Director of Children’s Ministries at Sierra Bible Church. Her heart for children was evident in every lesson taught, every event planned, and every hug given. She ministered to countless young lives, ensuring that each child knew they were seen, valued, and deeply loved by Jesus. Her husband Ed served by her side in every season of ministry, sharing in her unwavering dedication.

Becky is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; her three sons and daughter’s in-law, Ben and Echo, Travis and Victoria, and Dustin and Brooke; her six cherished grandchildren, Kiersti, Erilynn, Jayden, Taj, Gracelynn, and Avery; and her two sisters, Linda Shipman and Lori Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Michael Wilburn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Sierra Bible Church in Sonora. All who knew Becky or were touched by her ministry are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Wagon Train Campership Fund at Hume Lake Christian Camps.

Becky lived with fierce intention and a heart wholly devoted to sharing the love of Jesus Christ. Though her presence will be deeply missed, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is now in the glorious arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We await with hope the day we will celebrate together again in the life to come with our faithful warrior, Becky. “…neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all of creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:39