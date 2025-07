Mary Alice Gilchrist, 91, of Sonora, California, born August 9, 1933 in Van Nuys, California, passed away July 18, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sierra Care Center Unit 7, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

91 Residence: Sonora, California