Ponder, Aaron

In Loving Memory of Aaron Christopher Ponder May 3, 1995 – May 29, 2025

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Aaron Christopher Ponder, a beloved grandson, son, brother, and friend. Aaron’s life was filled with warmth, kindness, and a genuine love for people and animals.

Born on May 3, 1995, Aaron lived in Jamestown, California, surrounded by the love of his grandparents, Don and Ida Ponder, and his sister, Suzette Ponder. He is survived by his mother, Gina Borden, and father, Jay Pence; his sisters Suzette Ponder and Liz Deland; his brother-in-law Casey Deland; and his special friends Austin Diaz, Myranda, and Casey Ramos.

Aaron formed lifelong friendships through his passion for gaming, including a special bond with Cody H, whom he had been friends with since childhood. He was an animal lover through and through, finding joy and companionship in every creature, but none more so than his beloved dog, Echo, whom he loved beyond words.

The true lights of his life were his treasured nieces and nephews: Joshua, Abi, Ry Ry, Coco, Myley, and Phoenix. Aaron had a giant heart, offering love and laughter freely to those around him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten, as his kindness and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A celebration of Aaron’s life will be held on August 2 at 1:00 at the Posse grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown. Everyone is welcome to come an celebrate Aaron.

Aaron, you brought so much light to this world, and your memory will forever be held dear in our hearts.