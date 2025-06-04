Rodgers, James “Jim”

James Monroe Rodgers passed away at his home in Sonora California, on May 14, 2025. He is survived by his wife Laura Ginn Rodgers, his stepchildren William Davis, his wife Sabrina. Granddaughter RAYLEN Davis. Conner and Maryanna Davis Whitaker. Brother-in-law, Launnie Ginn and his wife Peggie. Sisters in law Charlotte Ginn, Dorothy, Moulthrop, and Beverly Ginn. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Wayne Orr and nephew, Richard and his wife Debbie Orr, his niece Sharon Orr. And nieces Wendy and her husband Kenny Virden and niece Aimee Spinelli, and multiple grandnieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father James and Florence Rodgers. And his sisters, Joann Orr and Betty Anderson.

He was a longtime resident of Tuolumne County, a 1980 graduate of Sonora High School. He worked at multiple jobs before he joined the U.S. Forest Service and later he joined the US Army and continued with the National Guard where he was honorably discharged in August 1987. He then began his career with the department of corrections at Sierra Conservation Center where he retired in 2012. He was also a member of the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Posse From 1999 until present . He was captain twice in 2006 and 2024.

He was dedicated to work on his ranch and small cattle operation around his property, where he built many things that he was very proud of and made his family proud. He also enjoyed camping in the high country, boating, and traveling.

He enjoyed helping his friends, family and neighbors in need. He will be sorely missed.