Merkel, “Nancy” Agnes M.

“Nancy” Agnes M. Merkel passed away Monday, August 13th at Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton E. Merkel; her daughter, Laurel Ann Merkel; and her grandson, Eli Sebastian Carter. She is survived by two children, Robin M. Carter and Melodie L. Foster; one grandchild, Thomas E. Foster; and 4 siblings, Charles, Elizabeth, George and Edith. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Soulsbyville, CA Services: No services will be held.