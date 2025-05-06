Canaday, Dena

Dena Beth Canaday (Waters)

July 21, 1969 – April 30, 2025

Dena Beth Canaday (Waters), age 55, of Soulsbyville, California, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, in Modesto, California. Born on July 21, 1969, in Fremont, California. Dena lived a life defined by love, community, and devotion to her family.

A proud graduate of Sonora High School, Dena built her life in Soulsbyville, where she worked alongside her loved ones at the family business, Foothill Fireplace Pools and Spas. Deeply invested in the future of her community, she served on the Soulsbyville School Board, always advocating for children and education with heart and determination.

Dena shared 37 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Brice Canaday. Together, they raised their children; Kirk Canaday, Kolt Canaday (Jakki), Karson Canaday (Madison) and also loved as their own; Samantha Kappl (Tim), Victor Neese (Ashley), and Arissa Tischman (Matthew), Christian Grossi, Justine Grossi, Matt Grossi, Richie Holloway (Rhiannon), Phil Coke (Bobbie), Emilee Baier (Austin) and many others who carry forward her values of hard work, compassion, and loyalty. Her greatest joy was her role as “Nana” and “Grandma D” cherishing every moment spent with her beloved grandchildren: Landon Neese, Haydn Tischman, Karter Neese, Hope Cognetti, Wyatt Tischman, Kash Canaday, Krew Canaday, Qulyx Canaday, Quincy Canaday, and Kamden Canaday.

She is also lovingly remembered by her mother, Sharie Waters-Peck; her siblings, Mark Waters, Erik Waters, Sean Waters, and Rene Keeling; Her mother and Father In-law DD and John Bettanini, along with a wide circle of extended family and friends who will forever hold her memory close.

Dena had a magnetic spirit—known for her warmth, humor, and generous heart. She was a steadfast friend, always ready with a smile or a helping hand. Her love for baseball and softball extended beyond the stands, as she devoted countless hours to supporting local leagues and travel ball teams. Her presence on and off the field was a gift to all who knew her.

In honoring Dena, we remember a woman whose greatest passion was her family, whose laughter lifted spirits, and whose legacy will continue to shine in the lives of all she touched.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Dena’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the new gymnasium of Soulsbyville Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Soulsbyville School District in her memory.