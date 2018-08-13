Battle, Esther Leilihua

Esther Leilihua Battle passed away Monday, August 6th. She is preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Lucio Cosare, her siblings, Howard Cosare and Stella Jensen and her daughter, Mililani Battle. She is survived by six brothers, five sisters, children, David Sim, Jeremiah Leonard, Richard, Jonah and Aloha Battle, fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 920, MiWuk, CA 95346 – Checks payable to Richard Battle, Executor of Estate.

Heuton Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.