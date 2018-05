Steven Arthur Beck passed away Saturday, May 19th at his son’s residence in Jamestown, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Ca.