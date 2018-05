Maxine Young Killion passed away Wednesday, May 16th at Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 7th at 5pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora, CA. Private Family burial will be at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.