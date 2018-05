Nathan “Nate” Ross Burner passed away Friday, May 4th at his residence in Ceres, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Ceres Services: Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 17th at the Tuolumne Chapel of Terzich and Wilson. Viewing will be at 10am and service will be at 11 am. Burial will follow at Carters Cemetery.