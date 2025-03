Anita Gail Miller, 67, of Sonora, California, born December 29, 1957 in Salinas, California, passed away March 9, 2025 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

