Carol Jean Ledbetter passed away Thursday, May 3rd at her residence in Jamestown, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Jamestown Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 9th at 8:30 to 10:00am at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 14892 Peaceful Valley Rd., Sonora, CA. Followed by the Funeral Service at 10am at the Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.