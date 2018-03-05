GUSTAFSON, E. ERIK “GUS”

C. Erik “Gus” Gustafson passed away Thursday, May 3rd at his residence in Tracy, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/03/2018

05/03/2018 Age: 89

89 Residence: Tracy, CA

Tracy, CA Services: Visitation will be held on THursday, May 10th from 11am - 12:45 pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. Graveside services with the Masonic Lodge presiding will be held at 1pm at the Sonora Masonic Cemetery, Golden St. at Cemetery Lane, Sonora, CA.